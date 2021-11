TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll soon be able to check out the new downtown Terre Haute Convention Center for yourself.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 9. That's when the center will host a public open house.

Next week, crews will start paving the center's parking lot. The connector between the Hilton Garden Inn and the center will become weather-tight.

The convention center remains on target to be handed over to the Capital Improvement Board on March 1.