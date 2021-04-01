Want to camp for free in Vigo County this season? Here's how you can become a Campground Host

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department wants to help you camp for free this camping season.

The department is looking for “Campground Hosts.”

The hosts help park employees maintain the campground and enforce the park policies.

Those interested in the position will be able to camp for free!

The position is available on a month-by-month basis.

Assistant Superintendent, Brian Gilbert, tells News 10 the department welcomes you to be a part of this offer.

“"The camp hosts are for all three parks: Prairie Creek Park, Fowler Park, and Hawthorn Park. If anybody wants to get out and enjoy some camping and helping out in the parks, we'd appreciate the help,” Gilbert said.

If you are interested in the position, you can reach out to Brian Gilbert at Brian.Gilbert@VigoCounty.IN.gov or you can reach out to the administrative office. That number is 812-462-3392.

The season goes from April 30th until October 15th.