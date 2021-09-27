Want to be an Indiana State Police trooper? Here's how you can apply

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police is looking for you to join its team.

The department is accepting additional applications for the 82nd recruit academy.

Applicants will undergo a Physical Abilities Test, Written Examination, and Oral Interview.

Officials tell us you must pass each phase of the interview process before moving on to the next stage.

The starting salary for the position is $48,000 a year. Applications must be submitted by Wednesday night.

For a list of requirements.. and a link to the application, click here.