Want a pool in your yard? Local company is booked for installations until next year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many of you at home are hitting the water to stay cool this summer. We caught up with the owner of Playtime Pools.

He told us they've sold more than 2,000 above ground pools over the last few weeks.

He believes this is in part due to the pandemic and people looking for things to do.

If you are stilling looking to get a pool you may have a wait.

"Right now we are booked out all the way until next year. Until about June we;re under contract through swimming pools," Owner Jeff Sedletzeck said.

The company received 38 phone calls to get pools installed on Monday morning alone.