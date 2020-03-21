Walmart to hire 150,000 new employees, including 2,000 Hoosiers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The coronavirus pandemic has lead to a slowdown for many businesses, but not all.

Items are still flying off selves at stores like Walmart.

Now, it's hiring, which is good news for anyone recently unemployed due to the COVID-19 response.

Walmart has announced it will be hiring 150,000 new associates nationwide through the end of May.

That includes 2,000 new hires right here in Indiana.

To learn more about applying, you can visit Walmart's website.