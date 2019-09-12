Walmart distribution in Olney hiring 100 people, jobs start at $17.75 an hour

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Walmart in Olney, Illinois is looking to hire you.
On Tuesday, September 17, the Walmart Distribution Center is hosting a job fair.
Officials are looking to hire around 100 people.
They would be working in the grocery distribution center.
The pay starts at $17.75 an hour.
The job fair happens from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
