Walmart changing hours at all stores until further notice

Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets are changing hours in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company says its to ensure staff can clean the stores and stock products.
Stores will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. - unless the store was already operating on shorter hours.
The change is in effect until further notice.
