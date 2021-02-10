Walmart and Sams Club to begin distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sams Club and Walmart pharmacies are joining the fight against COVID-19.

Starting Friday, over 50 Indiana locations will begin giving the vaccine for the virus.

Walmart on State Road 46 and Sams Club on US 41, both in Vigo County, will distribute the vaccines.

Also on the list is Walmart in Vincennes.

The company will follow state guidelines to determine eligibility.

If you meet the requirements to receive the vaccine, you can register on Walmart and Sams Club websites. You do not need a Sams Club membership to receive one from there.