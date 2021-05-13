Walmart Distribution Center in Olney looking to hire nearly 150 new employees

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley distribution center is set to hire nearly 150 new employees.

On Thursday, officials with the Walmart Distribution Center in Olney, Illinois, said they are looking for 145 new workers.

They said the reason for the need for more employees is an increase in sales for both online and in stores.m

Starting pay for full-time employees at the distribution center is $18.55 but can hit $20.55 based on the shift and position.

The company will hold a hiring event on Tuesday, May 18, from 2 pm to 6 pm. Interested people should stop 3801 E US 50 in Olney. You can also apply here.