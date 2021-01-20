Clear

Wall Street hits records as hopes build for more stimulus

Wall Street marked the dawn of President Joe Biden’s administration with stocks rallying to record highs as hopes build that new leadership in Washington will mean more support for the struggling U.S. economy.

Posted: Jan 20, 2021 4:59 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Wall Street marked the dawn of President Joe Biden’s administration with stocks rallying to record highs as hopes build that new leadership in Washington will mean more support for the struggling U.S. economy.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4%, topping its previous all-time high set earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq composite and Russell 2000 index of smaller companies also notched record highs, powered by gains in technology, communications, health care and most other sectors.

Biden, now the nation’s 46th president, has a flurry of executive actions at the ready. He has also pitched a plan to pump $1.9 trillion more into the struggling economy, hoping to act quickly as his Democratic party takes control of the White House and both houses of Congress.

The hope on Wall Street is that such stimulus will help carry the economy until later this year, when more widespread COVID-19 vaccinations get daily life closer to normal. Such hopes have helped stocks and Treasury yields rise, even as the worsening pandemic digs a deeper hole for the economy. Spiraling coronavirus counts and deaths have more workers applying for unemployment benefits and shoppers feeling less confident.

“Most of Wall Street is assuming that the second half (of 2021) is when we will see pent-up demand start to show up in the economy, and that will push economic indicators higher and will likely cause a ramp up in earnings projections,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

The S&P 500 rose 52.94 points to 3,851.85. The Dow gained 257.86 points, or 0.8%, to 31,188.38. The Nasdaq climbed 260.07 points, or 2%, to 13,457.25. The Russell 2000 picked up 9.48 points, or 0.4%, to 2,160.62.

A better-than-expected start to earnings reporting season also helped lift the market Wednesday. Analysts came in with low expectations, forecasting the big companies in the S&P 500 will report a fourth straight drop in earnings per share because of the damage from the pandemic. But the vast majority of the earliest reports have managed to top forecasts.

Netflix jumped 16.9% for the S&P 500′s biggest gain after it said it ended last year with more than 200 million subscribers. It also said it made more in revenue during the end of 2020 than analysts expected, though its earnings fell short of forecasts. Business is good enough for the company that it says it likely doesn’t need to borrow anymore to cover its day-to-day operations.

In Washington, the Biden administration took control of the White House from Donald Trump, who pointed again on Wednesday to the stock market’s level as validation of his work.

Trump’s preferred measure is often the Dow Jones Industrial Average, even though the S&P 500 is much more important to most workers’ 401(k) accounts. Under Trump, the Dow had an a annualized return of 11.8% from his inauguration until his last day in office, according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial. That’s better than any Republican president since Calvin Coolidge during the roaring 1920s, but it’s not as good as the returns for Bill Clinton or Barack Obama.

Trump has said in the past that he should get credit for the stock market’s gains following his election but before his inauguration. The market got a “Trump bump” then on anticipation of lower tax rates, less regulation on companies and faster economic growth. Much of that did come to fruition, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s response to it upended everything in 2020.

Gains for stocks have also been accelerating since Biden’s election, before his inauguration, on enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccines and hopes that he and Congress can deliver more stimulus for the economy. The bump for stocks between the most recent Election Day and Biden’s inauguration is bigger than Trump’s bump before his inauguration.

“The market is up more than 13% since Election Day,” Stovall said, noting that since World War II, the S&P 500 has risen an average of 3.5% in the first 100 days of a Democratic president’s administration, versus an average gain of 0.5% when a Republican was in the White House.

Janet Yellen, Biden’s nominee to be Treasury secretary, told the Senate Finance Committee during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday that the incoming administration would focus on winning quick passage of its $1.9 trillion plan.

“More must be done,” Yellen said. “Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now — and long-term scarring of the economy later.”

Analysts have been expressing concerns about pricey stock values heading into the latest round of corporate earnings, but they look more reasonable amid the backdrop of historically low interest rates, said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer, Americas, at UBS Global Wealth Management. The low rates, along with new stimulus and the continued rollout of vaccines, will likely help bolster markets and the recovery.

“We think that global growth is going to continue to pick up,” she said.

Companies will need to meet the market’s expectations — including for a huge rebound in profit growth through 2021 — to validate the big runs for their stock prices during 2020, even as their profits plummeted. Stocks of several companies slipped on Wednesday, even though they reported stronger profits than expected. Procter & Gamble fell 1%, for example.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.09% from 1.07% late Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
29° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Mattoon/Charleston
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Warmer Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free counseling sessions being offered to front-line workers

Image

Group hosts drive for area food banks

Image

Knox County's COVID-19 clinic sees a big turnout in its first days of operation

Image

Crews battle house fire near 13th and 2nd Avenue in Terre Haute

Image

Harris' sorority sisters weigh in on historic inauguration

Image

Inauguration Day creates teaching moments for local educators and students

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Becoming sunny. Breezy. High: 38°

Image

THN Shakamak

Image

West Vigo Bloomfield

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1076532

Reported Deaths: 20153
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook4358889065
DuPage692851153
Will58408870
Lake53439886
Kane46063677
Winnebago26295407
Madison24398463
St. Clair22343426
McHenry21712248
Champaign15485102
Peoria15054241
Sangamon14548235
McLean13244159
Tazewell11944245
Rock Island11919303
Kankakee11488179
Kendall971578
LaSalle9478247
Macon8836179
Vermilion7538113
DeKalb749192
Adams7371117
Williamson6196116
Boone554977
Whiteside5261173
Clinton503285
Coles470380
Ogle460371
Knox4589142
Grundy438754
Effingham431169
Jackson418767
Henry401476
Marion3994112
Macoupin384994
Franklin384769
Randolph371568
Livingston364766
Monroe358770
Stephenson353274
Jefferson3435104
Morgan325989
Woodford320266
Logan309456
Montgomery305342
Lee304872
Bureau300484
Christian298673
Fayette291153
Perry267060
Iroquois259756
Fulton256949
Jersey222556
Lawrence217630
McDonough215051
Saline203053
Douglas199533
Union199332
Shelby197035
Crawford176134
Cass175131
Bond173824
Warren158644
Pike154346
Richland153644
Wayne152043
Hancock148634
Jo Daviess148524
Clark147730
Washington145225
Edgar144353
Carroll142633
Ford139049
Moultrie137428
White133430
Clay131240
Greene125742
Johnson121115
Wabash117914
Piatt117416
Mercer117229
Mason116640
De Witt114727
Cumberland108527
Jasper104015
Massac101831
Menard88010
Hamilton71717
Marshall67013
Schuyler62416
Pulaski6133
Brown61011
Stark49320
Edwards4629
Henderson45316
Calhoun4404
Alexander3897
Gallatin3884
Scott3851
Putnam3462
Hardin3038
Pope2472
Unassigned1050
Out of IL320

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 595436

Reported Deaths: 9466
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion822851311
Lake44626670
Allen32165543
Hamilton28684308
St. Joseph26917378
Elkhart24173343
Vanderburgh18856236
Tippecanoe17638125
Johnson14687289
Porter14513163
Hendricks14010242
Madison10715216
Vigo10540177
Clark10349135
Monroe9189108
Delaware8956134
LaPorte8867158
Howard7982140
Kosciusko791380
Warrick652994
Hancock646999
Bartholomew631096
Floyd6205107
Wayne5984159
Grant5874110
Dubois547175
Boone538867
Morgan524192
Henry497764
Marshall495384
Cass475362
Dearborn464545
Noble463157
Jackson417846
Shelby405680
Lawrence383876
Clinton367840
Gibson360058
DeKalb339163
Montgomery338152
Harrison333643
Knox329839
Miami312743
Steuben309343
Adams297435
Whitley297225
Wabash294947
Ripley294345
Putnam288047
Jasper285234
Huntington284959
White269138
Daviess263073
Jefferson253838
Decatur243482
Fayette242948
Greene237062
Posey234427
Wells231347
LaGrange225061
Clay219032
Scott218538
Randolph209845
Jennings193935
Sullivan189632
Spencer184319
Fountain180527
Washington179321
Starke172743
Jay163922
Fulton161130
Owen161137
Carroll153915
Orange152933
Rush151618
Perry149327
Vermillion145833
Franklin144433
Tipton129232
Parke12918
Pike114326
Blackford109222
Pulaski95337
Newton89821
Brown85931
Benton85310
Crawford7719
Martin70713
Warren6637
Switzerland6235
Union6146
Ohio4727
Unassigned0374