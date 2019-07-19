Walkway closed on Lincoln Memorial bridge in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Granite stones are held to the bridge with iron anchors. Park officials believe the iron anchors are beginning to deteriorate. This is due to water seeping between the granite stones, which have moved over the years.

The park is afraid that the more these anchor deteriorate the more chance there is of a stone falling. For this reason, the park has closed the Indiana side to pedestrian traffic.

It will cost roughly eight million dollars to fix the issue. Funding would come through the federal government.

Chief ranger from the George Rogers Clark memorial park Joe Herron says, "It may take a couple of years and we're not happy about it. We would rather have it open obviously. But it may take a while to get this funded. To get it fixed."