Clear

Walkway closed on Lincoln Memorial bridge in Vincennes

Park officials believe fixing the issue could take years.

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Granite stones are held to the bridge with iron anchors. Park officials believe the iron anchors are beginning to deteriorate. This is due to water seeping between the granite stones, which have moved over the years.

The park is afraid that the more these anchor deteriorate the more chance there is of a stone falling. For this reason, the park has closed the Indiana side to pedestrian traffic.

It will cost roughly eight million dollars to fix the issue. Funding would come through the federal government.

Chief ranger from the George Rogers Clark memorial park Joe Herron says, "It may take a couple of years and we're not happy about it. We would rather have it open obviously. But it may take a while to get this funded. To get it fixed."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 99°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 98°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 98°
Rockville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 99°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 97°
Brazil
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 99°
Marshall
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 99°
Excessive Heat this Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All In: Terre Haute and Danville work to secure casinos just 60 miles apart

Image

Kids shoot for the stars in Astronaut Academy Camp at Terre Haute Children's Museum

Image

Summer heat vs city heat

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Issues at the Wabash River Bridge in Vincennes

Image

Pole Vaulting

Image

Group set to host Sunday backpack giveaway

Image

Weekend cruise-in will honor 17-year-old Madi Moore after she passed away earlier this week

Image

'...this is unjust, we can do better than this.' Vigo County nun arrested during Washington, D.C. bo

Image

Many volunteer for homeless count to aid homeless community

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way