Clear

Walking while texting and other cell phone related injuries are on the rise, especially for the young

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Cell phones are a literal pain in the neck -- and face, eyes, nose, ears and head. A new study analyzing national emergency room data shows injuries to those areas of our bodies have risen "steeply" over the last 20 years.

Posted: Dec 5, 2019 3:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Cell phones are a literal pain in the neck -- and face, eyes, nose, ears and head. A new study analyzing national emergency room data shows injuries to those areas of our bodies have risen "steeply" over the last 20 years.

The study found most injuries occurred to people between the ages of 13 and 29 and were due to distracted driving, walking and texting with a cell phone.

Cuts to the face and head were the most common injuries, followed by contusions -- bruising of the brain -- abrasions and internal organ injuries. Most people were treated and released instead of hospitalized. While these injuries may not appear to be of major concern, the study said, there can be long-term consequences.

"Facial lacerations and subsequent scarring can lead to anxiety and lowered self-esteem," the authors wrote, especially when infection occurs, which can increase the need for scar revision and other cosmetic surgery. Repairing facial lacerations costs the United States health care system approximately $3 billion a year.

The authors say the study, published Monday in the journal JAMA, was the first to explore injuries to the head and neck area instead of the entire body. They found injuries to be infrequent until 2007 -- when Apple introduced the first iPhone -- but then rose dramatically.

"Although mobile telephones were gaining popularity prior to that time point," the authors wrote, "their functions were limited and they were therefore less likely to be major distractions when compared to modern-day smartphones."

The study found injuries to children 13 and younger were more likely to be due to direct mechanical injury from the cell phone. Authors point out that today's cellphones can be of "substantial size and weight" and can easily injure a small children who are "unintentionally struck by or against" the phone.

More than injuries
Prior studies have shown that just the use of a cell phone can damage necks and upper backs.

That's because for every inch that you tilt your head forward from a neutral position, the pressure on your spine doubles. So if you're looking at a smartphone in your lap, your neck could experience 20 or 30 pounds of pressure.

All that extra pressure puts a strain on your spine and can pull it out of alignment. Dr. Tom DiAngelis, former president of the American Physical Therapy Association's Private Practice Section, told CNN previously that it was like bending your finger back all the way and holding it there for an hour.

"As you stretch the tissue for a long period of time, it gets sore, it gets inflamed," DiAngelis said. "The real question ... is: 'What are the long term effects going to be?' "

Cell phone distraction-related deaths are on the rise as well. The National Safety Council found 2,841 people died in distraction-affected crashes in 2018. And the Governors Highway Safety Association estimated there were more than 6,000 pedestrian deaths in 2018, the highest number in more than 20 years.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 46°
Rockville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Casey
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Brazil
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Calm and mild Thursday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Special Response Team makes arrest

Image

Man sent to hospital after late night crash

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Porch pirates have struck local homes in the Wabash Valley

Image

Holiday Book Sale Vigo County Public Library

Image

Thursday: Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 50°

Image

THS Basketball

Image

Rose-Hulman

Image

VU Basketball

Image

ISU Basketball

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans