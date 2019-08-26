Walking for women's equality: Indiana State University to host an equality march

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Monday evening many in the Wabash Valley will be marching for a movement.

The women's equality march, hosted by Indiana State University, aims to celebrate, educate, and liberate the rights of women.

This year's march highlights the 99th anniversary of the women's suffrage.

News 10 spoke with Jason Collins. He's the director of inclusive excellence at ISU. He says the march is a way to create more open-minded thinking for students and others in the community.

"It's making sure that they're hearing the voices of everybody. One of the quotes that Fredrick Douglas believed in was that 'rights had no sex and truth has no color' so that's one of the things we wanted to express with this march," Collins said.

The festivities will begin at 5:15 pm at the parking lot G on campus. Attendees will also have the opportunity to make posters to march with.

Following the poster-making, marchers will proceed along the east, south and west side of campus while listening to songs of the suffragists.

The event will end at Dede plaza at 7 p.m. There will be refreshments, displays, and voter registration.

Trams are available for those who are unable to walk.

Collins says the march is an opportunity to remember our history while creating future moments.

"We often start digressing when we don't have a great foundation and understanding of what's happened in the past but by understanding that it kind of helps to alleviate past mistakes and it helps us to progress forward and this march is what this march is doing," Collins said.

Those who are attending are encouraged to bring female hygiene products. Those items will be donated to local shelters.