Walk to end Alzheimer's event is happening this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of Hoosiers are living with Alzheimer's and even more people are taking care of those patients. That's why the Walk to End Alzheimer's helps to bring awareness to those struggling with this disease.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's is an important annual event that raises awareness about this devastating disease. Last year people weren't able to gather as one for the walk due to COVID-19, but on September 18th they will be able to reunite again while following guidelines from the CDC.

110,000 Hoosiers are currently living with Alzheimer's. Now local residents are stepping up with this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's. Natalie Sutton is the Executive Director of the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. She spoke on the importance of the Walk to End Alzheimers event.

"This is the one time a year the community comes together. Being an Alzheimer's caregiver can feel like a very lonely journey and the walk inspires hope and ensures that people know they are not alone in this fight to end Alzheimer's and other Dementia."

Dayna Firestone's Dad Bob Hardisty died from Alzheimer's eight years ago. Now she helps to educate people about this terrible disease.

"After I did my first walk with my mom and my sisters and a dear friend we did that in memory of my dad. I just kinda felt like as I was walking that I needed to do more. So after that walk, I called the Association and asked them if there were any volunteer opportunities."

Firestone has been involved with the Alzheimer's Association since 2015 holding different titles. She knows first hand the challenges people go through.

"The hard part about Alzheimer's is that the person slowly dies while they're still alive so when they pass away I hate to say but it's kind of a blessing cause there body has been here all this time but they have not."

The Alzheimer's Association has a 24/7 helpline you can access at any time. The number is 800-272-3900. If you would like to pre-register for the upcoming walk happening on ISU's campus you can click here.