Walk to End Alzheimer's event goes virtual - here's how you can help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An event raising money for Alzheimer's Care, research, and support will look different this year, but the group still needs your help to continue its work.

The annual Walk to End Alzheimer's can help families like the Bergerons.

Doctors diagnosed Erin's husband with Alzheimer's at 48-years-old.

She is involved with the walk and says the disease impacts everyone. That's why this fundraising event for the Alzheimer's Association is so important.

"Everyone who gets it has the same ending result, which is death. And in order to change that, we need money to fund research, so that we can have a cure," Erin said.

The event is virtual this year. It happens on Saturday, September 26.

There's an opening ceremony broadcast at 9:30 am. Then, you can walk around your neighborhood.

You can also donate online at this link.