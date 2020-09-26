Walk to End Alzheimer's looked a little different this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - More than 300 people and 70 teams want you to know more about Alzheimer's disease.

September is Alzheimer's awareness month.

Saturday's Walk to End Alzheimer's was in Terre Haute and everywhere.

That's because there were no large gatherings.

Instead, small groups walked together, on their own.

This event is a major fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association and it's a way to raise awareness.

News 10 was there for a Purple Drive-thru Parade and visited the Promise Garden.

This was at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.

Those involved in the fight against this disease say even though this year's event has changed their commitment to this cause has not.

They are still working hard to create a world without Alzheimer's and all other Dementia.

"Everyone comes together to share in the fact that we are all affected by this disease," said the manager of the walk Katie Griffin.