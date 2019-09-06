Clear

Walk Wag Run: A fundraiser focused on giving back to animal shelters in the community

Sonka Irish Pub is hosting a fundraiser Saturday morning to give back to our furry friends in the community. It's the annual 'Walk Wag Run' event where all of the proceeds will go directly to the Terre Haute Humane Society.

Here's what you should know before heading out to the event:

• The cost is $15 dollars per person (this includes your dog).
• If you want a t-shirt its $20 dollars.
• Lunch is included in the cost.
• Bring your furry friend for a 1, 3, or 5-mile walk.
• Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.
• This event will close down 14th street.
• Water stations will be available along the way for your pet.

News 10 spoke with Manager, Sarah Valentine, of the Terre Haute Humane Society. She says the event may be small but the donations go a long way for the shelter and these animals.

"Without the community support we wouldn't be able to be here for them and these animals depend on us and just having that community that means a lot to us," Valentine said. "That means a lot to the staff, it means a lot to the volunteers and the people that just care about this organization and what we do."

Valentine tells us that the donations will go towards vaccinations, spaying, neutering, treatments, and overall maintenance costs. 

"Every little bit helps because we have all the same bills as everyone else has and we depend on the community to help us and so when we have little fundraisers like this...you know, it means a lot we depend on them," Valentine said.

For more information on how you can get involved with the walk, click here. 

