Clear

Walgreens will close 200 stores in U.S.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company operates over 18,000 stores worldwide.

Posted: Aug 7, 2019 10:06 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -  Pharmacy chain Walgreens plans to close 200 stores in the United States as it seeks to cut costs.

The company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday the closings are part of its previously announced plan to trim costs by $1.5 billion in a few years. In May, the company announced plans to close 200 stores in the United Kingdom.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company operates over 18,000 stores worldwide. In June it reported a 24% decline in quarterly net income and predicted that annual earnings would be roughly flat with the prior year. Walgreens has been hit by challenges including reimbursement cuts and lower price increases for branded drugs.

In the year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares are down nearly 25% while the broader S&P 500 is up 13%.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
A Sunny Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Fish Fry United Child Care Center 2051 Beech Street

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Vigo County 911 operators remain calm during a malware attack

Image

Becoming sunny and warm. Light WNW breeze. High: 85°

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Brazil celebrates National Night Out event

Image

One Wabash Valley School is beefing up its security measure to keep kids and staff safe

Image

Demolition starts on southside Arby's as crews gear up to rebuild the restaurant

Image

Authorities investigate Vigo County crash involving motorcycle and deer

Image

Jason Swarens

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal