Waiting to Die: The impact of the federal executions on media witnesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - January of 2021 was the last time the federal government carried out an execution at the prison in Terre Haute.

Four News 10 journalists served as media witnesses to document 13-executions total.

You'll remember, the government resumed federal executions this summer after a 17-year hiatus.

News 10's Heather Good served as a media witness to four of those executions, including the first to be carried out in nearly 20 years.

She also witnessed the first woman to be federally executed in nearly 70 years.

News 10's Rondrell Moore sat down with Heather to ask her your questions about the experience.

RONDRELL: "When you, Heather, finally got home got to bed, was it hard for you to sleep? Was it hard for you to get this out of your mind?"

HEATHER: "It was difficult to sleep but probably not in the way they were thinking. it's difficult. For me, I was approved to serve as a media witness to four executions. The first three were in the same week. So, when I would sleep, what was keeping me up wasn't so much what I had already seen and experienced but what i had yet to see."

RONDRELL: "If President Biden or a future president were to continue executions at the federal penitentiary, would you volunteer {to be a witness} again?"

HEATHER: "I would not like to do this again. At this point, you know, I want to be able to serve my community and if i was really needed I would do it but I think, you know, other people could probably step up and serve in that way. I don't feel like that's something that I need to do again."

News 10's Alia Blackburn and Sarah Lehman also served as media witnesses to the recent federal executions.