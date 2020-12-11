Clear

Waiting to Die: Alfred Bourgeois

News 10's Sarah Lehman served as a media witness for the federal execution of Alfred Bourgeois.

Posted: Dec 11, 2020 11:44 PM
Updated: Dec 12, 2020 12:18 AM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The second federal death row inmate in just 24 hours took his last breath Friday night.

Alfred Bourgeois was executed in the Terre Haute Federal Prison on Friday, December 11th at 8:21 p.m. 

Waiting to Die: Christopher Vialva

Waiting to Die: William LeCroy

Waiting to die: Keith Nelson

Waiting to die: Wesley Ira Purkey

Waiting to die: Dustin Lee Honken

Waiting to die: Lezmond Mitchell

Waiting to Die: Brandon Bernard

I was a media witness for this execution. This is now the 3rd execution I have witnessed in Terre Haute.

His execution was set for 6 p.m. Friday night. But, Bourgeois' legal team was trying to push litigation through the Supreme Court. They were arguing he is intellectually disabled and should not be put to death because of that.

The Supreme Court ultimately denied the stay.

At around 7 p.m. a Bureau of Prisons federal employee told the 5 other media witnesses and me that we would be "moving soon". This was the first and only piece of information we got regarding when the execution might take place.

We loaded into 2 separate white vans and headed toward the security screening process for witnesses. Each time, this process reminds me of going through TSA at the airport. You take off your jackets, jewelry, belts, glasses, and shoes and place them in a gray bin. They are placed on a conveyor belt to go through an x-ray machine. Then, you go through a full-body scan. The whole process takes each person anywhere from 3-5 minutes.

Afterward, we are loaded back into the same white vans and, unlike Brandon Bernards execution where it was delayed again and we were taken back to the briefing room, we headed toward the execution chambers. 

We waited in the vans for about 20 minutes while other witnesses were led inside the chambers.

At around 7:40 the 6 media witnesses and federal employees filed into the media room where we waited for the blinds to open up.

The yellowish-green blinds slowly rolled up and in the middle of the green-tiled room, strapped to the gurney, with a sheet pulled up to his chest was Alfred Bourgeois.

In the room with him was a U.S. Marshal, two federal employees, and what we believe is a spiritual advisor. 

When the blinds opened the first thing I saw was Bourgeois look around the room, and to his left, or right, he shot someone a thumbs-up. 

That's when the man standing directly to his left started the process.

Bourgeois was asked if he had any final words. He shot a glance into the media room and said "yes I do." 

In his final statement, he offered no apology.

Again, media witnesses do not get a copy of what is said. So, we have to try and write everything down as it is being said.

This is what I heard:

"In no form of fashion did murder, rape, or sexually molest my daughter or anyone else in my whole life. I did not commit this crime. I love my kids with all my heart, soul, mind, and strength. (At this point he names off his children, but I was not able to get their names.) I confess and repent to God all I have ever said and done against your will. I ask for forgiveness for all those who planted and plotted evidence in my home and truck. For they know not what they did. God, I love you with all my heart, soul, mind, and strength. I pray you welcome me into your kingdom. As I close my eyes may I enter into your hands and kingdom." 

I remember he kept repeating parts of his final statement. Multiple times he asked for forgiveness for "those who planned and plotted against him." And he kept repeating prayers and pleas to God to welcome him into his kingdom. 

It sounded as if he was rambling. Possibly nervous for what was about to happen, as you would assume someone in his position would be. 

After his final statement, the U.S. Marshal picked up a black phone that hangs on the wall. Asking if there are any impediments to this execution. He hung up the phone and with the click, he said "there are no impediments to this execution." 

At around 7:50 the lethal injection started. At this point, Bourgeois was looking around the room. He kept looking into the room we were in. 

He shot another thumbs-up to someone on his left. 

A few seconds in, I could see his breathing get more rapid and sporadic. The blue sheet was moving up in down with his chest as he was struggling to catch his breath. 

The microphone in the room is turned off at this point, but similar to Bernard, Bourgeois opened his mouth wide, almost as if he was yelling. Throughout the time, his eyebrows kept furrowing and his face would coil into a grimace. His breathing then became more sporadic. 

Then, his eyes closed, his head somewhat tilted back on the gurney and his mouth opened just slightly. 

Now, after watching 3 executions is surprises me every time how each one reacts differently while their body fills with the poison. 

After the last of his breath left his body I kept my eye on my watch. It took a little more than 10 minutes before the Vigo County Coroner finally came into the room. He checked Bourgeois' pulse and heartbeat for what seemed like a long time.

He placed his hand on Bourgeois' chest, put his stethoscope back around his neck, and left the room.

About a minute later we heard, "Time of death, 8:21. That concludes the execution of inmate Bourgeois." Then, the pale yellowish-green blinds slowly lowered. 

The media witnesses were loaded back into the vans and taken back to the media briefing room.

When we got outside to load into the vans it was pouring rain. Which surprised me and brought me swiftly back to where I was. 

Inside the execution chamber, it feels as if you are somewhere else. I lose track of anything that is going on outside of the execution. 

Partially, because for the last two hours we have been at the mercy of the Federal Prison. I will not say the cliche "time feels like it stops." It is just the opposite. During this time I am hyper-aware of the time, almost down to the second. So, when the cold rain hit my head walking out of the execution chambers it was somewhat of a shock. 

When we got back to the briefing room there was a written statement from the victim's family. 

It read: 

"Jakaren lost her life brutally to a monster who lived for 18 years after the crime. A child should not have to endure what she did then. None of us could have imagined that she would return from a summer visit in a casket. Now we can start the process of healing. It should not have taken 18 years for us to receive justice for our angel. She will forever be loved and missed. We love you, JaJa!" 

Case Background: 

In 2002, Bourgeois took custody of his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Jakaren.

Over the course of the next several months, he systematically tortured, abused, and likely molested, the toddler.

On July 27, 2002, the girl was a passenger in Bourgeois’ truck during delivery to the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station.

While backing his truck up to a loading dock, his daughter tipped over her potty, enraging Bourgeois, who beat her head against the interior of the truck’s cab, inflicting fatal injuries.

On March 16, 2004, a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas found Bourgeois guilty of murder within the special territorial jurisdiction of the United States, and he was sentenced to death.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Casey
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 53°
Brazil
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Showers, Breezy & Mild
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vin Riv ITP 12-11-20

Image

North Daviess ITP 12-11-20

Image

Washington ITP 12-11-20

Image

Greencastle South Putnam

Image

North Knox ITP 12-11-20

Image

Barr-Reeve ITP 12-11-20

Image

Cloverdale Indian Creek

Image

Girls Northview West Vigo

Image

Northview West Vigo boys

Image

TH South Evansville Central

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 823531

Reported Deaths: 14844
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3426547203
DuPage52882875
Will44883650
Lake42110700
Kane35872517
Winnebago21295311
Madison17020313
McHenry16086179
St. Clair15741297
Champaign1215172
Sangamon11551136
Peoria10809153
McLean972565
Rock Island9666187
Kankakee9650131
Tazewell8260139
Kendall719162
Macon7180156
LaSalle7157167
DeKalb572856
Adams526161
Vermilion473168
Boone436748
Williamson423096
Whiteside4174146
Clinton379666
Coles361366
Ogle335650
Grundy330829
Knox330894
Effingham326739
Henry314732
Jackson308544
Marion294580
Stephenson277444
Randolph269629
Macoupin267937
Livingston263648
Morgan253962
Franklin248537
Monroe244453
Bureau242759
Lee228248
Jefferson226765
Fayette217640
Woodford217032
Christian213050
Logan210134
Iroquois199639
Fulton180519
McDonough173345
Jersey158127
Shelby157330
Douglas155619
Montgomery140419
Union137129
Perry135436
Lawrence133818
Saline130932
Crawford130417
Warren127326
Bond127214
Cass124624
Jo Daviess120423
Carroll120027
Pike114334
Hancock110717
Wayne107736
Clay105625
Moultrie104817
Edgar104622
Richland102022
Greene97237
Ford93527
Clark91221
Washington9105
Mercer90518
Piatt8825
Mason83430
Johnson83012
Wabash7849
White77013
Jasper75913
Cumberland75021
Massac74013
De Witt72619
Menard5822
Pulaski4822
Marshall4747
Schuyler4572
Hamilton4537
Brown3728
Stark3567
Henderson3445
Calhoun3211
Alexander2915
Edwards2864
Putnam2830
Unassigned2760
Scott2710
Gallatin2313
Hardin1704
Pope1331
Out of IL190

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 404935

Reported Deaths: 6603
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion55217939
Lake33496515
Allen22955379
St. Joseph20817276
Elkhart20133272
Hamilton17903205
Vanderburgh12115151
Tippecanoe1163542
Porter10306109
Johnson8996188
Hendricks8394175
Vigo7584122
Madison6757136
Monroe664965
Clark648192
Delaware6197115
LaPorte5817112
Kosciusko567754
Howard498788
Bartholomew432169
Wayne4144112
Warrick406277
Floyd402481
Grant380660
Marshall378957
Hancock374371
Cass350834
Boone328356
Noble325951
Henry316942
Dubois312934
Morgan311952
Jackson302741
Dearborn291437
Shelby258765
Gibson245642
Clinton239427
DeKalb237639
Lawrence237655
Knox237429
Wabash218128
Adams217628
Miami216522
Montgomery202533
Jasper195822
Steuben194016
Harrison193928
Daviess193858
Ripley192528
Whitley187417
Fayette181541
Huntington178916
Putnam175633
White175124
LaGrange175039
Decatur168246
Wells161439
Randolph160028
Jefferson159422
Clay154627
Scott152629
Posey150722
Greene144854
Sullivan132521
Jay129719
Jennings129623
Starke123228
Fountain114912
Fulton111022
Spencer10729
Washington104310
Perry97621
Carroll96114
Owen93114
Franklin92228
Parke9097
Orange89228
Vermillion87918
Tipton78129
Rush7698
Blackford73119
Newton68317
Pike66521
Pulaski59724
Benton5483
Brown4938
Martin4498
Crawford4436
Warren3505
Switzerland3455
Union3332
Ohio2797
Unassigned0301