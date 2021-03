TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As part of our Waiting To Die series, News 10 created a special report, featuring sit-down interviews with our media witnesses to answer your questions about experiencing federal executions.

News 10's Alia Blackburn was one of four witnesses from WTHI-TV. Out of the 13 executions, carried out last year and early this year, Alia saw two.

Alia sat down with News 10's Jon Swaner to kick off the series, Waiting To Die: Your Questions Answered.