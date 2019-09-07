Wag, Walk, Run supports humane society

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people ventured out for a walk benefiting a Wabash Valley Organization.

Saturday was the 4th annual Wag, Walk, Run in Terre Haute. Sonka’s Irish Pub hosted the event.

This walk benefits the Terre Haute Humane Society. The money will be used to care for the animals through vaccines, surgeries, and food.

“Our shelters, they keep strays, they give them a good home, a good opportunity. It keeps our community safe, you know, having less strays on the street and everything like that and then it just gives these good dogs a chance at a better life. Nobody wants to live on the streets,” said Noelle Cress who is walking in the event.

Shelter staff say community support like this is vital.