Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area will be making some changes

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area will be making some big changes here in the next few months.

First, many have already noticed the construction taking place as you cross over into West Terre Haute over the Wabash River. The 8.7 million dollar project will connect Terre Haute to West Terre Haute. The concrete walkway will run 1.17 miles and will be 11 feet and 3 inches wide area for walking or biking. This is one of many expansions and improvements to the wildlife area.

Along with the pedestrian walkway, several new properties have been included in the expansion:

Barnhardt Road & Fairview Avenue

Florida Avenue and south to Highway 63

Highway 63 west of 41 “split”

Sand Lake Road to the West Terre Haute levee, former sand & gravel pit

Improvements include:

the 3284 Darwin Road location referred to as “Funk” property

600 channel catfish (8.5”) stocked

Duke Energy removed ash piles, planted better vegetation, and paved entrance

Pollinator prairies and fruit plots have been placed in some of the expanded areas.

News 10 spoke with Scott McCormick, Property Manager for the wildlife area, and he says more land will be available to the public very soon.

"So aside everything else going on in 2020. It was a great year to get outside here in the Wabash Valley. We have 3,600 acres and we are going to grow to about 4,000 here in the next few months. That's huge! There's huge opportunities here."

McCormick says they continue to have a great relationship with the Vigo County Parks and Rec. and have several walking trails throughout the wildlife area.