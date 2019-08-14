Clear

Wabash Valley school catches six stop-arm violations in first three days of school

The North Knox school corporation has added stop-arm cameras to every bus.

Aug 14, 2019
Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The end of last school year was a difficult one for North Knox bus drivers.

North Knox transportation director Allyson Bowers explains, "The tragedy in Rochester we kind of thought would open people's eyes and for us, it almost seemed the opposite. We were getting complaints almost daily from drivers about stop-arm violations."

Reporting those violations were difficult. That put school officials on the task of keeping their kids safe.

Bowers says, "Every single bus that the corporation owns has the cameras. Every single bus that our contractors own and are running have the cameras. So if you see a North Knox school corporation bus running it has a stop-arm camera."

The cameras hook into the buses' internal camera system.

North Knox had six violators in the first three days of school.

Bowers explains, "Some of them were in the dark in the morning, some of them were in the afternoon, some of them were on the highway, and some of them were in town."

Already catching more violators in three days than some years combined.

Bowers says, "I think these cameras are really going to crack down and catch these violators and maybe make people think twice. I thought that people you know, not hitting a kid with your car would be a good enough incentive but if not maybe a $135 ticket will be."

