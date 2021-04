TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cars revved their engines for the first ever Wabash avenue dream cruise.

Folks got to show off their hot rods in Terre Haute.

Organizers say the purose of this event was to, relive and recreate the nostalgic heydays of the 50s 60s and 70s when youth, music, and Motor city steel cruised down Wabash avenue.

"For the first time in my mind it turned out pretty successful of course mother nature hasn't helped us. But we will do it again," says organizer Larry Wetnight.