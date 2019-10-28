Wabash Valley's first milk donation drive

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- You've heard of blood drives before but have you ever heard of a milk drive?

Monday evening, Regional Hospital will host its very first milk donor drive for premature and ill babies.

The milk bank receives the human milk, then pasteurizes, freezes, and distributes it to infants across the region.

News 10 spoke with Laura Percell, the breastfeeding coordinator for the WIC office. She shares with us the need for this drive.

"Having a baby in the NICU is a very stressful experience and we want mothers to know that they're giving their babies the absolute best start by having breast milk available," said Percell.

Here's what you need to know about the drive:

It will go on from 5-7:30 p.m at 3901 South 7th Street, Classroom 1.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a list of medications and health care information.

Blood may be drawn to determine the use of your milk.

Ideal candidates are non-smokers, who are in good health conditions and take limited medications.

Mendy Sparks, a NICU nurse at Regional Hospital shared with us what donations like this mean to babies fighting for their lives.

"Working with sick babies in the NICU it's very personal I enjoy seeing every one of these babies come out and thrive so it's just the boost that they need," said Sparks. "If moms have any excess milk please bring it for these sick babies they need it."