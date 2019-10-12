Wabash Valley youth football players come together to help fight breast cancer

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley youth football players tackled more than their opponents at a fundraising event Saturday.

Teams from the Thunderbird Youth Football League battled it out to raise awareness and fight breast cancer.

All the money from Saturday's games go to Pink of Terre Haute.

Organizers said they're glad to help such a great organization.

"Just to help support women that need it, so just to get the Pink organization recognized, so more people won't be.. you know.. know there's help out there to help support them," said Glen Fields, Vice President of the Farmersburg Youth League.

This was the second year for the event.

Organizers said they hope to make the event bigger and better for next year.