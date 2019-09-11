Wabash Valley woman set to bike 450-miles to raise awareness for opioid addiction

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley woman will soon be pedaling her way across the midwest...and she's doing it for a good cause.
Jeanette Krupp is the founder of 'Stay Strong Krupp.'
It's a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness for opioid abuse and mental health.
As part of her program, Krupp will ride a 450-mile bike ride.
It starts in Cincinnati, Ohio.
She says the city is number three in the country for drug overdoses.
"Just everyone's going to support and celebrate our communities that are falling apart. Opioids are devastating to our communities. Finally, people are stepping up and speaking about it to stop the stigma," Krupp said.
The ride will end in Missouri.
