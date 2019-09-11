Clear

Wabash Valley woman set to bike 450-miles to raise awareness for opioid addiction

A Wabash Valley woman will soon be pedaling her way across the midwest...and she's doing it for a good cause.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley woman will soon be pedaling her way across the midwest...and she's doing it for a good cause.

Jeanette Krupp is the founder of 'Stay Strong Krupp.'

It's a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness for opioid abuse and mental health.

As part of her program, Krupp will ride a 450-mile bike ride.

It starts in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She says the city is number three in the country for drug overdoses.

"Just everyone's going to support and celebrate our communities that are falling apart. Opioids are devastating to our communities. Finally, people are stepping up and speaking about it to stop the stigma," Krupp said.

The ride will end in Missouri.

Learn more here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Another hot day but a cool down is in the near future.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 89

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Cookout for a cause: Giving back to the community one ribeye sandwich at a time

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute businessman honored during Boy Scout event

Image

THN-THS Preview

Image

VCSC community meeting

Image

Leaders to hold mock election at Vigo County Public Library

Image

Sullivan County road reopens sooner than expected

Image

Getting ready for the census

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen