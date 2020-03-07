Wabash Valley woman celebrates 106th birthday

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - It was a special celebration in Paris, Illinois.

Family and friends gathered at Paris Healthcare Center to celebrate Bonnie Yonce Parrish's birthday.

Her 106th birthday is Monday, March 9th!

We asked what her secret was to living such a long life.

She said it's all about love.

"I don't look nothing like I used too. I never was a pretty woman, but my husband liked me," said Yonce Parrish.

This weekend, she was surrounded by her friends at the nursing home.

Her son, sisters and all of her grandchildren were also there to celebrate.

She said shes grateful for having such a close relationship with her son.

"Hey, I've had you around long enough. I'd like to have you around. I'd take you anytime," said Yonce Parrish.

She said she's grateful her family made the trip from Indianapolis to celebrate with her.