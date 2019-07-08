Wabash Valley unites for Madi Moore, a Greene County teen battling graft vs. host disease

LINTON, Ind. -- Madi Moore is a volleyball player, a homecoming queen, and a cancer survivor.

Moore beat AML leukemia in July 2018.

After a bone marrow transplant, she was starting to live life as a normal teenager.

News 10 met with Moore in April of this year when she had the opportunity to announce the Colt's NFL draft pick.

Moore is a rising senior at Linton-Stockton High School, but she might not return to school this fall. She is currently battling graft vs. host disease, which is eating away at her lungs and skin.

Madi's mother, Tera Orman, has been updating the community on her journey on facebook on the page 'Madi's Journey'.

Before Madi's surgery this past Saturday, Orman posted a Facebook live video of the family praying over her. It now has more than 63,000 views. She is asking the Wabash Valley to pray for a miracle for Madi.

To anyone who knows Madi the support she is receiving is not surprising.

"She has millions of friends," says Linton-Stockton senior Camyrn Walker. "It's not really that surprising. It's amazing even people from outside Greene County are all coming together to get stuff done for her."

Orman says her daughter dreams of her first prom, going on a cruise and living a healthy life.

Moore remains at Riley Hospital for Children.