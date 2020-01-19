Clear

Wabash Valley teacher killed in crash

A Wabash Valley teacher and coach is dead after a car crash Sunday.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A Wabash Valley teacher and coach is dead after a car crash Sunday.

The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 63 and Durkees Ferry Road in northern Vigo County before noon.

According to Sheriff John Plasse, the driver of a red Chevrolet truck was traveling across the highway and failed to slow down. That truck collided with a white Nissan pickup. The Nissan flipped several times and the driver was ejected.

News 10 can confirm Honey Creek Middle School teacher Dave Hoffa died as a result of the crash. Hoffa was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital where he died. He worked for the school district for many years.

Honey Creek Athletics posted about Hoffa’s death on Facebook. The athletic director says counselors will be available for students when they return to class on Tuesday. Athletes are encouraged to wear cross country or track shirts to honor Coach Hoffa.

Vigo County School Corporation Communication Director Bill Riley released this statement on behalf of the district:

"The Vigo County School Corporation, with great sadness, is remembering the life of David Hoffa. Hoffa, a teacher and coach at Honey Creek Middle School, died in a car accident on Sunday, January 19. Counselors will be available at Honey Creek Middle School when school resumes on Tuesday, January 21. We hold his family, friends, and colleagues in our hearts this evening."

Police are still investigating this crash but the sheriff says drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be factors. The driver of the other truck was not injured.

