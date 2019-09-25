Clear

Wabash Valley students take part in faith-based 'See You at the Pole'

See You at the Pole is a faith-based movement empowering students to pray, share their faith, and care for their school or campus.

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - See You at the Pole is a faith-based movement empowering students to pray, share their faith, and care for their school or campus.

The small group began nearly two decades ago in Texas.

Now, more than 1 million students across America and 64 countries participate in the annual event.

On Wednesday morning, several students all across the Wabash Valley rallied around flag poles for prayer and fellowship.

We caught up with nearly a dozen students gathered outside of Terre Haute South.

"I think that in today's time, there are so many things that are going on and students know they just want to pray for this to be a safe environment that they can walk into, and that God is a part of," Melissa Howard told us.

To learn more about 'See You at the Pole" click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 71°
Overnight Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sullivan County kids get an up-close look at wild animals

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU asks for input on tobacco use policies

Image

The loss of her two oldest sons on the same day has sparked one mom to help a major epidemic in the

Image

Hey Kevin 9-25

Image

Fall Planting

Image

Turning silos into canvases

Image

Power of the Purse

Image

Check presented to Clay County Humane Society after annual Mayor's Ride

Image

Local entrepreneur talks to Rose-Hulman students about creating their own businesses

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse