Wabash Valley students take part in faith-based 'See You at the Pole'

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - See You at the Pole is a faith-based movement empowering students to pray, share their faith, and care for their school or campus.

The small group began nearly two decades ago in Texas.

Now, more than 1 million students across America and 64 countries participate in the annual event.

On Wednesday morning, several students all across the Wabash Valley rallied around flag poles for prayer and fellowship.

We caught up with nearly a dozen students gathered outside of Terre Haute South.

"I think that in today's time, there are so many things that are going on and students know they just want to pray for this to be a safe environment that they can walk into, and that God is a part of," Melissa Howard told us.

