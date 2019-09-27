Wabash Valley students put their knowledge to the test in Cob and Cog competition

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley high school students ut their knowledge to the test on Friday.

Ivy Tech Community College hosted the annual Cob and Cog.

If you are wondering what Cob and Cog means, we asked.

Cob represents agriculture and Cog represents a gear used in technology and engineering.

700 students competed in various contests.

"It provides them an opportunity to use what they've learned in school and apply it to a problem or a project. It also does this in a competitive enviroment...so it makes it fun," John Rosene, from Ivy Tech said.

See the winners below:

Chrisman High School, Illinois

First Place “Matter-in-Motion” – John Phipps

Second Place “Excursion Plan” – Alexis McDonald, Kendl Lemmon

Clay City

First Place “Quiz Bowl” – Clay City High School

First Place “Puff Mobile” – Levi Adams, Clayton Hines, Elyssa Seacrest, Kristen Ream

Second Place “Engineering Nightmare” – Elliot Rogers, Blake Patterson, Nate Owens, Ethan Rogers

Second Place “Livestock Judging” – Cambri Booe, Emily Hyatt, Baylee Fidler

Second Place “Let the Volts Be With You” – Carlee Unger, Tori Schopmeyer, Clayton Stone

Second Place “Power Tool Drag Race” – Caden Cannon, Wesley Langley, Drew Schultz

Cloverdale High School

First Place “Food Science” – Morgan Goss, Gabby Roberts, Sarah Baker, Angel Franklin

Second Place “GPS Mapping” – Macie Couch, Phoebe McDonald, Sydney Willis, Ashton Betz

Dugger High School

Second Place “Matter-in-Motion” – Isiah Manuel, Jocelyn Astleford, Lynnisha Medley

Greencastle High School

First Place “Build Them and Crush Them” – Gabe White, Hyrum Hap

Northview High School

First Place “GPS Mapping” – Preston Nuckols, Alex Crabb, Harley Ford, Wesley Helliger

Second Place “Puff Mobile” – Chauncey Harbour, Owen Hunsicker, Justin Dickenson, Noah Mishler

Second Place “Soil Judging” – Cy Jacob, Rylie Vitz, Ramey Vitz

Second Place “Drones” – Jordan Hardey, Steve Rodgers, Gregory Carter

North Vermillion High School

Second Place “Whatever Floats Your Boat” – Zander Fullingham, Josh Thurman

Riverton Parke High School

First Place “Livestock Judging” – Kayrae Chapman, Ray Brown, Maddie Daley, Emilee Hartzler

First Place “Soil Judging” – Lauren Nolan, Margot Akers, Natalie Harkrider

First Place “Whatever Floats Your Boat” – BJ Hopton, Chance Mullinix, Adrian Stutler, Mallory Oxford

Second Place “Machinery Inspection” – Logan Harrison, Aiden Virostko, Blake Miller

Shakamak High School

First Place “Welding” – Ethan Webb, Coda Keller, Bron Lambermont

First Place “Power Tool Drag Race” – Josiah Wright, Kody Slough, Joe Lorenzo

Second Place “Biotechnology” – Emme Smith, Shaley Buchanan, Sam Goodman, Brylea Barton

South Putnam High School

First Place “Excursion Plan” – Hailee Young, Jimmi Clark

South Vermillion High School

First Place “Chain Reaction” – Nolan Williams, Knic Royer, Cale Royer, Easton Terry

Second Place “Build Them and Crush Them” – Nathan Andrews, Logan McLaren, Asaac Wanninger

Terre Haute North Vigo High School

First Place “Drones” – Cole Bunch, Brandon Greene, Drew Goshen

Second Place “Balancing Act” – Chris Richardson, Bohi Morlan, Pete Burns, Caleb Robinson

Second Place “Domo Arigato Mr. Roboto” – Jonathan Eades, Tifany Foster

Second Place “Welding” – Garrett Wrightsman, James Krantz, Brooklyn Orndorff, Carter Mason

Terre Haute South Vigo High School

First Place “Balancing Act” – Alex Shotwell, Matt Baker, David Robertson, Cody Harden

First Place “Engineering Nightmare” – Cole Davis, Zak Pemberton, Logan Thomson, Jalen Clark

First Place “IT Workstation Challenge” – Caleb Gackie, Christopher Bland, Briley Agsbery, Corbin Barrett

First Place “Let the Volts Be With You” – Evan Hubbard, Dillon Jarrett, Mayagyn Grimm, Imillyuvn Wilson

Second Place “Chain Reaction” – Hailey Agresta, Katie Dudley, Kacie Dudley, Harlie Dycus

Second Place “Food Science” – Edward Hall, Kyla Beard, McCartney Johnson, Autumn Scarbrough

White River Valley High School

First Place “Biotechnology” – Jailyn Lundy, Caitlin Emmons, Sydney Davidson

First Place “Machinery Inspection” – Austin Royer, Brady Burks, Ryan Burks, Ryan Hamm, Jackson Hale

WRCTE Career Center

First Place “Domo Arigato Mr. Roboto” – Otto Richardson, Michael Ray

Second Place “IT Work