Wabash Valley students put their knowledge to the test in Cob and Cog competition

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash Valley high school students ut their knowledge to the test on Friday.
Ivy Tech Community College hosted the annual Cob and Cog.
If you are wondering what Cob and Cog means, we asked.
Cob represents agriculture and Cog represents a gear used in technology and engineering.
700 students competed in various contests.
"It provides them an opportunity to use what they've learned in school and apply it to a problem or a project. It also does this in a competitive enviroment...so it makes it fun," John Rosene, from Ivy Tech said.
See the winners below:
Chrisman High School, Illinois
First Place “Matter-in-Motion” – John Phipps
Second Place “Excursion Plan” – Alexis McDonald, Kendl Lemmon
Clay City
First Place “Quiz Bowl” – Clay City High School
First Place “Puff Mobile” – Levi Adams, Clayton Hines, Elyssa Seacrest, Kristen Ream
Second Place “Engineering Nightmare” – Elliot Rogers, Blake Patterson, Nate Owens, Ethan Rogers
Second Place “Livestock Judging” – Cambri Booe, Emily Hyatt, Baylee Fidler
Second Place “Let the Volts Be With You” – Carlee Unger, Tori Schopmeyer, Clayton Stone
Second Place “Power Tool Drag Race” – Caden Cannon, Wesley Langley, Drew Schultz
Cloverdale High School
First Place “Food Science” – Morgan Goss, Gabby Roberts, Sarah Baker, Angel Franklin
Second Place “GPS Mapping” – Macie Couch, Phoebe McDonald, Sydney Willis, Ashton Betz
Dugger High School
Second Place “Matter-in-Motion” – Isiah Manuel, Jocelyn Astleford, Lynnisha Medley
Greencastle High School
First Place “Build Them and Crush Them” – Gabe White, Hyrum Hap
Northview High School
First Place “GPS Mapping” – Preston Nuckols, Alex Crabb, Harley Ford, Wesley Helliger
Second Place “Puff Mobile” – Chauncey Harbour, Owen Hunsicker, Justin Dickenson, Noah Mishler
Second Place “Soil Judging” – Cy Jacob, Rylie Vitz, Ramey Vitz
Second Place “Drones” – Jordan Hardey, Steve Rodgers, Gregory Carter
North Vermillion High School
Second Place “Whatever Floats Your Boat” – Zander Fullingham, Josh Thurman
Riverton Parke High School
First Place “Livestock Judging” – Kayrae Chapman, Ray Brown, Maddie Daley, Emilee Hartzler
First Place “Soil Judging” – Lauren Nolan, Margot Akers, Natalie Harkrider
First Place “Whatever Floats Your Boat” – BJ Hopton, Chance Mullinix, Adrian Stutler, Mallory Oxford
Second Place “Machinery Inspection” – Logan Harrison, Aiden Virostko, Blake Miller
Shakamak High School
First Place “Welding” – Ethan Webb, Coda Keller, Bron Lambermont
First Place “Power Tool Drag Race” – Josiah Wright, Kody Slough, Joe Lorenzo
Second Place “Biotechnology” – Emme Smith, Shaley Buchanan, Sam Goodman, Brylea Barton
South Putnam High School
First Place “Excursion Plan” – Hailee Young, Jimmi Clark
South Vermillion High School
First Place “Chain Reaction” – Nolan Williams, Knic Royer, Cale Royer, Easton Terry
Second Place “Build Them and Crush Them” – Nathan Andrews, Logan McLaren, Asaac Wanninger
Terre Haute North Vigo High School
First Place “Drones” – Cole Bunch, Brandon Greene, Drew Goshen
Second Place “Balancing Act” – Chris Richardson, Bohi Morlan, Pete Burns, Caleb Robinson
Second Place “Domo Arigato Mr. Roboto” – Jonathan Eades, Tifany Foster
Second Place “Welding” – Garrett Wrightsman, James Krantz, Brooklyn Orndorff, Carter Mason
Terre Haute South Vigo High School
First Place “Balancing Act” – Alex Shotwell, Matt Baker, David Robertson, Cody Harden
First Place “Engineering Nightmare” – Cole Davis, Zak Pemberton, Logan Thomson, Jalen Clark
First Place “IT Workstation Challenge” – Caleb Gackie, Christopher Bland, Briley Agsbery, Corbin Barrett
First Place “Let the Volts Be With You” – Evan Hubbard, Dillon Jarrett, Mayagyn Grimm, Imillyuvn Wilson
Second Place “Chain Reaction” – Hailey Agresta, Katie Dudley, Kacie Dudley, Harlie Dycus
Second Place “Food Science” – Edward Hall, Kyla Beard, McCartney Johnson, Autumn Scarbrough
White River Valley High School
First Place “Biotechnology” – Jailyn Lundy, Caitlin Emmons, Sydney Davidson
First Place “Machinery Inspection” – Austin Royer, Brady Burks, Ryan Burks, Ryan Hamm, Jackson Hale
WRCTE Career Center
First Place “Domo Arigato Mr. Roboto” – Otto Richardson, Michael Ray
Second Place “IT Work
Related Content
- Local Judges take knowledge from opioid summit to benefit Wabash Valley
- Friendly competition will help feed Wabash Valley residents in need
- Wabash Valley fire department puts drone program to work
- Wabash Valley kids explore the Wabash River
- MLK Youth Summit gives students knowledge for their future
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley