Wabash Valley students put their knowledge to the test in Cob and Cog competition

Wabash Valley high school students ut their knowledge to the test on Friday.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 5:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -

Ivy Tech Community College hosted the annual Cob and Cog.

If you are wondering what Cob and Cog means, we asked.

Cob represents agriculture and Cog represents a gear used in technology and engineering.

700 students competed in various contests.

"It provides them an opportunity to use what they've learned in school and apply it to a problem or a project. It also does this in a competitive enviroment...so it makes it fun," John Rosene, from Ivy Tech said.

See the winners below:

Chrisman High School, Illinois
First Place “Matter-in-Motion” – John Phipps
Second Place “Excursion Plan” – Alexis McDonald, Kendl Lemmon

Clay City
First Place “Quiz Bowl” – Clay City High School
First Place “Puff Mobile” – Levi Adams, Clayton Hines, Elyssa Seacrest, Kristen Ream
Second Place “Engineering Nightmare” – Elliot Rogers, Blake Patterson, Nate Owens, Ethan Rogers
Second Place “Livestock Judging” – Cambri Booe, Emily Hyatt, Baylee Fidler
Second Place “Let the Volts Be With You” – Carlee Unger, Tori Schopmeyer, Clayton Stone
Second Place “Power Tool Drag Race” – Caden Cannon, Wesley Langley, Drew Schultz

Cloverdale High School
First Place “Food Science” – Morgan Goss, Gabby Roberts, Sarah Baker, Angel Franklin
Second Place “GPS Mapping” – Macie Couch, Phoebe McDonald, Sydney Willis, Ashton Betz

Dugger High School
Second Place “Matter-in-Motion” – Isiah Manuel, Jocelyn Astleford, Lynnisha Medley

Greencastle High School
First Place “Build Them and Crush Them” – Gabe White, Hyrum Hap

Northview High School
First Place “GPS Mapping” – Preston Nuckols, Alex Crabb, Harley Ford, Wesley Helliger
Second Place “Puff Mobile” – Chauncey Harbour, Owen Hunsicker, Justin Dickenson, Noah Mishler
Second Place “Soil Judging” – Cy Jacob, Rylie Vitz, Ramey Vitz
Second Place “Drones” – Jordan Hardey, Steve Rodgers, Gregory Carter

North Vermillion High School
Second Place “Whatever Floats Your Boat” – Zander Fullingham, Josh Thurman

Riverton Parke High School
First Place “Livestock Judging” – Kayrae Chapman, Ray Brown, Maddie Daley, Emilee Hartzler
First Place “Soil Judging” – Lauren Nolan, Margot Akers, Natalie Harkrider
First Place “Whatever Floats Your Boat” – BJ Hopton, Chance Mullinix, Adrian Stutler, Mallory Oxford
Second Place “Machinery Inspection” – Logan Harrison, Aiden Virostko, Blake Miller

Shakamak High School
First Place “Welding” – Ethan Webb, Coda Keller, Bron Lambermont
First Place “Power Tool Drag Race” – Josiah Wright, Kody Slough, Joe Lorenzo
Second Place “Biotechnology” – Emme Smith, Shaley Buchanan, Sam Goodman, Brylea Barton

South Putnam High School
First Place “Excursion Plan” – Hailee Young, Jimmi Clark

South Vermillion High School
First Place “Chain Reaction” – Nolan Williams, Knic Royer, Cale Royer, Easton Terry
Second Place “Build Them and Crush Them” – Nathan Andrews, Logan McLaren, Asaac Wanninger

Terre Haute North Vigo High School
First Place “Drones” – Cole Bunch, Brandon Greene, Drew Goshen
Second Place “Balancing Act” – Chris Richardson, Bohi Morlan, Pete Burns, Caleb Robinson
Second Place “Domo Arigato Mr. Roboto” – Jonathan Eades, Tifany Foster
Second Place “Welding” – Garrett Wrightsman, James Krantz, Brooklyn Orndorff, Carter Mason

Terre Haute South Vigo High School
First Place “Balancing Act” – Alex Shotwell, Matt Baker, David Robertson, Cody Harden
First Place “Engineering Nightmare” – Cole Davis, Zak Pemberton, Logan Thomson, Jalen Clark
First Place “IT Workstation Challenge” – Caleb Gackie, Christopher Bland, Briley Agsbery, Corbin Barrett
First Place “Let the Volts Be With You” – Evan Hubbard, Dillon Jarrett, Mayagyn Grimm, Imillyuvn Wilson
Second Place “Chain Reaction” – Hailey Agresta, Katie Dudley, Kacie Dudley, Harlie Dycus
Second Place “Food Science” – Edward Hall, Kyla Beard, McCartney Johnson, Autumn Scarbrough

White River Valley High School
First Place “Biotechnology” – Jailyn Lundy, Caitlin Emmons, Sydney Davidson
First Place “Machinery Inspection” – Austin Royer, Brady Burks, Ryan Burks, Ryan Hamm, Jackson Hale

WRCTE Career Center
First Place “Domo Arigato Mr. Roboto” – Otto Richardson, Michael Ray
Second Place “IT Work

