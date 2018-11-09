Wabash Valley schools pay tribute to veterans

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A number of schools across the Wabash Valley did their part to honor local veterans.

That included South Vermillion Middle School.

News 10 was there as students, faculty, and staff recognized these heroes.

Personal stories were shared, music was played, and each branch of the military was recognized.

"It feels nice. It feels nice to be represented. I probably talked with and met all the guys around here, all the vets. It's just nice to be recognized," Air Force veteran Pete Feuquay said.

Lieutenant Colonel Greg Wood, with the 181st Intelligence Wing, served as the program's keynote speaker.

He reminded everyone that thank a veteran is a privilege and there are many ways to do so, including shaking their hand, honoring our flag, or just simply saying thank you.

Students at Honey Creek Middle School also had their own program.

The school's band played songs of the various branches of the military.