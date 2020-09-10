Wabash Valley school district struggles to provide internet coverage due to national demand

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Right now there are 408 students using remote learning in the Lawrence County CUSD #20 school district. That's up 130 since the beginning of school.

Superintendent Doug Daugherty explains, "Most of them have just made the decision they want to do remote learning. At the beginning of the year, we had 280 that decided from day one that they were just going to do remote learning. Throughout the year, we've been in school since about august 10th about four weeks now, each week we seem to have a few more kids."

No matter the reason...the increase has caused a problem for the district. Lawrence County does not have enough hot spots for those remote learners. This is due to the national demand. The hotspots the district does have took over a month to get. The rest are on backorder.

Some area businesses have stepped up to allow students to use their free wifi. However, that hasn't completely solved the problem. The school district is now working to find more ways to get students connected.

Daugherty explains, "We've added towers here at the school to provide more internet to the area and that's, things like that we're trying to reach out to some of these places and try to see if we can get. Like the city park, it would be great if we could find a way to get the city park to where it could have internet access and kids could go there and work on the picnic tables."