Wabash Valley school corporation to offer primary medical care services

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 3:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school corporation is offering new medical options.

The North Central Parke Community School Corporation is now offering primary care services.

That's according to the corporation's Facebook page.

This will be available to students and staff.

The Valley Professional Community Health Center will be in charge of those services.

Assistance will be given at Rockville Elementary School and Parke Heritage High School.

The clinic will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The clinic is in addition to a mobile health bus that travels in the school corporation.

Health practitioners will also offer behavioral health services.

