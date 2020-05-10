Indiana restaurants and salons prepare for reopening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Here are the rules for Indiana restaurants.

Starting Monday, restaurants can reopen dining rooms at 50 percent capacity.

All employees must wear masks.

They'll also have to pass a health check before each shift.

You won't be able to get your own refill at a soda fountain, and menus and utensils will be for single use.

You'll notice bar areas and buffets will remain closed, and there will be more space between tables.

Restaurants should also offer hand sanitizing stations.

News 10 caught up with some local businesses this weekend as they prepare to reopen.

Many restaurant owners ordered up a deep cleaning.

Servpro crews worked inside restaurants like Bohannon's East this weekend.

Crews used hospital-grade disinfectant to sanitize surface areas like countertops and door knobs.

Restaurant staff said it gives them peace-of-mind knowing they've done all they can to create a safe environment for customers.

"We want to do the best job that we possibly can do to keep this place as safe as we possibly can," said Bruce Adelman.

Grand Traverse Pie Company will also welcome diners back inside this week.

Sneezeguards have been placed near the cash registers.

The owner said they'll also be putting marks on the floor to encourage social distancing when ordering.

"As far as keeping our employees safe, we're doing the best job, and I think it's very good with everything that we have in place," said Stephen Huddleston.