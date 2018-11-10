Wabash Valley restaurant helps family with funeral expenses

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- A Wabash Valley restaurant is raising money for the family of a teen killed in a tragic accident.

18-year-old Tyler Layne died last month. He had been involved in a single car accident in Clay County.

Top notch family restaurant in Brazil is raising money for funeral and other expenses.

They hosted a fundraiser Saturday.

One of the managers of the restaurant told us at least if not more than 20% of all sales would go to the family.

Each employee who was working Saturday night volunteers to give all tips and hourly pay to help the family.

Layne worked at the restaurant for about a year and was friends with a lot of the employees outside of work.

The restaurant has a donation bucket at the checkout for anyone who wants to donate.

There is also a go fund me page. You can donate to that here.