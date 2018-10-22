Wabash Valley prison inmates 'shift gears' to help foster kids

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Prison offenders are shifting gears to help kids living in foster homes.

Their work resulted in a sea of bicycles on Monday.

Prisoners at the Putnamville Correctional Facility worked on the bikes.

It's through a program called 'Shifting Gears' at the prison.

On Monday, the prison gave about 30 bikes to the Indiana Foster and Adoptive Parents Group.

Bike Garage of Indianapolis helps coordinate the donations.

Prisoners take the bikes that need some care...and fix them up.