Wabash Valley prison Chaplin receives recognition

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local prison chaplain is getting some recognition.

The Indiana Department of Corrections commissioner challenged the facility to identify silent heroes.

At the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility, Chaplain Joe Faust received the award.

He gives spiritual avenues for offenders to pursue their religious beliefs.

Faust told us he's available to help people in their spiritual journey during what can be a difficult time.

The deputy warden says Faust does the right thing without seeking personal recognition.