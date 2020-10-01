Wabash Valley power plant scheduled to close, impacting 80 employees

NEWTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vistra Coal Plant in Newton, Illinois is set to close. It's a series of changes the company is making to invest in clean energy and combat climate change.

Vistra plans to retire the Newton plant by the end of 2027. The company says that plant, along with six others, are 'economically challenged.'

The EPA filing deadlines are also nearing.

The company says the filings require either significant capital expenditures for compliance or retirement declarations.

A spokesperson told us this will impact around 80 employees.

See a statement from the company below:

'Plant closures are not taken lightly and Vistra understands the impact a closure has on energy workers and their families. The closure is still many years away and the company will communicate more specific plans to employees as we get closer to the retirement dates for each facility. The advance notice of this timeline provides Vistra with ample time to work with our employees and the community to ease their transition. As we have done in the past, Vistra will provide robust severance, outplacement, and other services to help impacted employees make the best transition possible. We currently have approximately 80 employees at Newton Power Plant.

Vistra wants to invest and deploy valuable, zero-emission renewable energy technology at its plant sites to reuse existing electric infrastructure and provide plant communities with a stable new source of local property tax revenue.We continue to support the Illinois Coal to Solar and Energy Storage Act. The Illinois Coal to Solar Act is an actionable and affordable plan that provides an orderly transition from coal generation to renewables, supports energy workers, increases property taxes in plant communities, and immediately deploys renewable technologies - solar and/or batteries - at our legacy plant sites, including Newton.'