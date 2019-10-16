Wabash Valley organization lends a hand to community groups

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local organization is giving a helping hand to groups that serve the Wabash Valley.
The Wabash Valley Community Foundation held a special luncheon on Wednesday.
It honored the work of local organizations. After the luncheon, organizers held an awards ceremony.
The Community Foundation gave out more than $214,000 in grant money.
Organizers say it's a way to help people who do so much for their areas.
The YMCA of the Wabash Valley and Art Spaces are among the recipients that received money during the ceremony.
