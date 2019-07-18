Wabash Valley nun appears to have been taken into custody during a Washington D.C. detention center protest

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTHI) - Over 70 people of many different faiths protested in Washington D.C. on Thursday, at least one of them with local ties.

Organizers say they wanted to bring attention to the inhumane conditions in migrant detention centers.

The Sisters of Providence posted a pair of Facebook Live videos from the protest.

It shows sever of the protesters being arrested.

The social media post says Sister Barbara Battista was there.

She's a member of the Sisters of Providence in Vigo County.

In the video, she appears to be taken into custody.

We've reached out to the Sisters of Providence for comment, as of now, we have not heard back.