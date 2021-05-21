Clear

Wabash Valley musicians release album recorded during the pandemic

The Red Hills Music Collective released "Greetings from Lawrence County, Illinois" on May 21st.

Posted: May 21, 2021 5:55 PM
Updated: May 21, 2021 6:56 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The pandemic forced a lot of us to slow down. To take in our surroundings. One group of local musicians decided to take in Lawrence county and find out what it sounds like.

Musician Stace England explains, "Just started trying to figure out what we could do musically. Me spending a lot of time in Lawrence county some songs started coming."

To many, Lawrence county may sound like trucks flying down Highway 50 Or geese a Red Hills. Or even the grown of an oil derrick.

But for England, it's a little country, a little bluegrass, and a pinch of rock and roll.

England says, "There's a very unique rhythm to Lawrence county. It's a different feel. Very earthy, very working man, very rural."

Song ideas in hand England brought together other musicians who'd been sidelined by the pandemic.

Musician Guy Ash says, "Everybody was kind of really letting their imagination run with those songs. I think that's what brought a lot of them to the surface of what they sound like now."

The group sounds like a band that had been playing together for years. But because of the pandemic, they've never been in the same room together.

Musician Tony Akers explains, "Every time that I would do my portion of it my immediate response to him was is this what you wanted to hear? Because I didn't know what was in his head."

England's tracks were sent out to each member. They then recorded their own performance. And somehow, in the age of COVID-19, the recordings gelled together.

Musician Debbie Rucker says, "Hopefully one of these days we can all get together and actually record together because like they said it was all, we all did it on our own."

The project helped them to tell the story of their community. All while finding their own sound.

To listen to "Greetings from Lawrence County, Illinois": Click Here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
A Summerlike Weekend
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wabash Valley musicians release album recorded during the pandemic

Image

New sign goes up at Brazil American Legion

Image

Approval to begin construction on Terre Haute's casino could come down next week

Image

Local Boy Scout camp picks up $2,000 donation

Image

Did you get a card like this in the mail? This is what you need to do

Image

Trace Adkins coming to Terre Haute

Image

Here's how the bottle of milk became a tradition at the Indy 500

Image

Summer Love or Summertime Sadness? The warmup is here, Kevin has the details

Image

New partnership will help high school students 'Cross the Finish Line'

Image

Sullivan workers

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

After putting their 2020 event on hold - Pedal Putnam set for this fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trace Adkins: The Way I Wanna Go Tour

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't be duped by cute faces

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Fake free trials for CBD

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scam Alert: Homework Extortion

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Don't fall for travel cons

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1371791

Reported Deaths: 24913
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook54920510190
DuPage911701286
Will760931001
Lake67649993
Kane58781780
Winnebago33526483
Madison30664520
McHenry28779288
St. Clair27972514
Peoria23280323
Champaign20798146
Sangamon18888235
McLean18321181
Tazewell17043294
Rock Island15101320
Kankakee14292211
Kendall1314694
LaSalle12633245
Macon10829202
DeKalb9954120
Vermilion9788133
Adams8543124
Williamson7471131
Whiteside7173172
Boone673075
Ogle613081
Grundy591776
Clinton576690
Coles570699
Knox5588150
Jackson504264
Henry502768
Livingston484586
Stephenson478984
Woodford477577
Macoupin474084
Effingham473672
Marion4478115
Franklin447576
Jefferson4394120
Monroe435993
Lee418753
Randolph413984
Fulton397757
Morgan391182
Logan390660
Montgomery374473
Bureau374082
Christian370773
Fayette318455
Perry318360
Iroquois304466
McDonough287749
Jersey269750
Douglas259434
Saline257454
Lawrence240925
Shelby230637
Union226340
Crawford213026
Bond206924
Cass200125
Jo Daviess181924
Clark181033
Ford180647
Warren180346
Pike179352
Wayne179253
Hancock177331
Richland175939
Carroll175836
Edgar172140
White169726
Washington164625
Moultrie161628
De Witt153127
Mason152245
Piatt151014
Clay148143
Mercer147933
Johnson145415
Greene144333
Massac134940
Wabash134612
Cumberland129119
Menard123812
Jasper115518
Marshall107718
Hamilton83815
Schuyler7727
Brown7216
Pulaski6927
Stark64224
Edwards57112
Henderson52414
Calhoun5182
Putnam4833
Scott4791
Alexander47011
Gallatin4614
Hardin38712
Pope3234
Out of IL30
Unassigned02377

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 738173

Reported Deaths: 13525
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1010401752
Lake54449988
Allen41097683
St. Joseph36445554
Hamilton35924410
Elkhart28943444
Tippecanoe22535220
Vanderburgh22403397
Porter19006314
Johnson18114381
Hendricks17361315
Clark13060192
Madison12795339
Vigo12518250
LaPorte12148216
Monroe11993172
Delaware10790189
Howard10046220
Kosciusko9499117
Hancock8391142
Bartholomew8109156
Warrick7808155
Floyd7698178
Grant7122174
Wayne7087199
Boone6766101
Morgan6625140
Dubois6173117
Marshall6129112
Cass5896106
Dearborn584478
Henry5805105
Noble568884
Jackson504573
Shelby495996
Lawrence4621120
Gibson439092
Harrison437373
DeKalb432585
Clinton430053
Montgomery426689
Whitley400239
Huntington396480
Steuben392757
Miami385568
Jasper375451
Knox373690
Putnam365060
Wabash356181
Adams343355
Ripley341470
Jefferson332182
White318853
Daviess298699
Wells292781
Decatur286692
Fayette282763
Greene281285
Posey272334
LaGrange269970
Scott267655
Clay261647
Randolph242581
Washington242533
Spencer233131
Jennings231649
Starke220055
Fountain214746
Sullivan212342
Owen204556
Jay198630
Fulton196540
Carroll191220
Orange185954
Perry184837
Rush174325
Vermillion170744
Franklin168735
Tipton163545
Parke146816
Pike135934
Blackford135332
Pulaski117746
Newton109635
Brown102941
Crawford101415
Benton99114
Martin89715
Warren82615
Switzerland7948
Union71810
Ohio57411
Unassigned0417