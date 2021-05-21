Wabash Valley musicians release album recorded during the pandemic

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The pandemic forced a lot of us to slow down. To take in our surroundings. One group of local musicians decided to take in Lawrence county and find out what it sounds like.

Musician Stace England explains, "Just started trying to figure out what we could do musically. Me spending a lot of time in Lawrence county some songs started coming."

To many, Lawrence county may sound like trucks flying down Highway 50 Or geese a Red Hills. Or even the grown of an oil derrick.

But for England, it's a little country, a little bluegrass, and a pinch of rock and roll.

England says, "There's a very unique rhythm to Lawrence county. It's a different feel. Very earthy, very working man, very rural."

Song ideas in hand England brought together other musicians who'd been sidelined by the pandemic.

Musician Guy Ash says, "Everybody was kind of really letting their imagination run with those songs. I think that's what brought a lot of them to the surface of what they sound like now."

The group sounds like a band that had been playing together for years. But because of the pandemic, they've never been in the same room together.

Musician Tony Akers explains, "Every time that I would do my portion of it my immediate response to him was is this what you wanted to hear? Because I didn't know what was in his head."

England's tracks were sent out to each member. They then recorded their own performance. And somehow, in the age of COVID-19, the recordings gelled together.

Musician Debbie Rucker says, "Hopefully one of these days we can all get together and actually record together because like they said it was all, we all did it on our own."

The project helped them to tell the story of their community. All while finding their own sound.

To listen to "Greetings from Lawrence County, Illinois": Click Here