VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Medical team met on Wednesday morning to talk about ways to better care for you during trauma.
The Wabash Valley Trauma Forum was held at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
Emergency crews, along with Regional and Union staff learned about state and local issues, as well as future plans.
Both hospitals have had trauma centers for about three years.
A big topic covered was 'drug behavior.'
Leaders say this is a statewide issue that trauma groups are working to decrease.
Related Content
- Wabash Valley medical teams discuss better ways to treat trauma
- Trick-or-treating times in the Wabash Valley
- Trick or Treat times in the Wabash Valley
- United Way of the Wabash Valley releases strategic plan
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley
- Governor visits Wabash Valley Town
- Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers
- Wabash Valley Art Spaces looking to team up
Scroll for more content...