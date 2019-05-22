Wabash Valley medical teams discuss better ways to treat trauma

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Medical team met on Wednesday morning to talk about ways to better care for you during trauma.

The Wabash Valley Trauma Forum was held at Union Hospital in Terre Haute.

Emergency crews, along with Regional and Union staff learned about state and local issues, as well as future plans.

Both hospitals have had trauma centers for about three years.

A big topic covered was 'drug behavior.'

Leaders say this is a statewide issue that trauma groups are working to decrease.