Wabash Valley mayors address their communities

We've started to receive letters from Wabash Valley mayors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will put any letters we receive in this post.

MAYOR DUKE BENNETT - TERRE HAUTE

Dear Citizens of Terre Haute,

We’re living in a time of uncertainty, and with uncertainty both collaboration and compassion become a part of our journey, together. Our community has experienced hardships before, but none quite like our current reality. Recognizing this current state, I want to assure you that preventive measures that pledge our community’s health is my priority. I have been following national, state and local announcements, including many offered just in the past two days. In addition, I’m proud to be a part of a local coalition working to combat COVID-19 and know everyone in the community is finding ways to help one another stay well.

From various meetings and communications received, I would like to offer information that might be helpful to you.

City Hall is open to the public but with limited access. I request that all routine business be done over the phone or online. We are not currently processing counter payments but we have a payment drop box at the rear entrance of City Hall. Please check our website at www.terrehaute.in.gov for updated information or call 311 with any questions regarding doing business with the City of Terre Haute.

Duke Energy, Vectren and Indiana American Water have pledged to suspend disconnections for those experiencing financial hardship at this time. The City of Terre Haute is also temporarily suspending water disconnections for persons with sewage bill hardships.

To learn essential information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding the virus (including preventative measures) you can visit www.cdc.gov.

You can also visit the Indiana State Department of Health’s website at www.in.gov/coronavirus to receive real time information on how Indiana is managing the concerns – including information on closures, social distancing and overall information on confirmed cases by county.

Local information on the coronavirus can be found on the Vigo County Health Department website found at www.vigocounty.in.gov and click on ***Coronavirus Current Information***.

I recognize a lot will probably change again from the time I send this letter. As things change, I can only promise to update you as information becomes pertinent to your safety and wellbeing. Although there are no confirmed cases to date in Vigo County, we are not taking this good fortune lightly. Our health systems, school systems and business sectors have all prepared and implemented processes to help combat the virus.

I’m confident we have good people doing good things and it will be a community effort to move beyond the days ahead. It is our civic duty as citizens of our community to follow the instructions provided by our healthcare experts and our government, and ensure we go above and beyond to keep us healthy by working together.

Thank you for your trust.

Mayor Duke A. Bennett

City of Terre Haute

------------------

MAYOR CLINT LAMB - SULLIVAN

Dear Citizens,

First of all, thank you for your trust. I firmly believe that Sullivan is a community where people come together for the greater good, and I believe this time is no different. We are neighbors and friends above all else. With that same perspective, I met this morning with a group of people working collaboratively to do what is best for the citizens of Sullivan County during this time. Individuals of that group included members from the Sullivan County Health Department, Sullivan County Emergency Management, Sullivan County Ambulance Service, Sullivan County Community Hospital, Sullivan county Sheriff’s Department, Sullivan County Commissioners, Sullivan County Council and the Sullivan City Fire Department. The meeting was utilized as a sharing session on precautions taken to combat the COVID-19.

As we work together to navigate the best opportunities to keep people safe, secure and healthy, here are some suggestions discussed this morning that I wanted to share with you.

You can visit www.in.gov/coronavirus to receive real time information on how Indiana is managing the concerns – including information on closures, social distancing and overall information on confirmed cases by county.

In an effort to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Sullivan requests that utility customers utilize the drop box outside the front door at City Hall for paying their sanitary sewer, storm water, and trash utility bills.

Although City Hall will remain open, we strongly encourage social distancing as indicated by the national and state health professionals and offer citizens an opportunity to pay their bill online at www.cityofsullivan.org or by calling 812-268-6077.

Although this information is meant to help guide you in the coming weeks, I want to personally thank you for making Sullivan one of the best cities in the country. I am proud to represent you, the people of Sullivan. We will maneuver this road together and come out stronger because we care.

Sincerely,

Clint D Lamb

Mayor

City of Sullivan