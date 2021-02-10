Wabash Valley man facing murder charge for 2019 shooting

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Jacob LaCoste was originally facing a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection to a 2019 shooting. That manslaughter charge has been dismissed and LaCoste is now facing a charge of murder."

This week the probable cause affidavit was filed. According to that document, police found Drew Roach dead at a home on Thunderhill Drive. That's just north of Vincennes.

Lacoste was also at the scene and told police his friend had been shot. Police asked who had shot Roach. According to the affidavit, LaCoste replied "I did. He attacked me."

Police found a 9 mm handgun at the front steps of the home. Multiple gunshot holes were found in the bathroom and the walls of the trailer.

An autopsy found 23 wounds to Roach's body. That includes a fatal gunshot to his head.

Wednesday News 10 spoke with Knox County prosecutor Dirk Carnahan. He says the charge was re-filed as murder as a result of "further investigation and evaluation."

A warrant for LaCoste's arrest was recently issued and he was taken back into custody.