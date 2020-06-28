Wabash Valley man celebrates 100th birthday with parade

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley man is celebrating a big milestone!

Bobby Felts is celebrating his 100th birthday!

He's a resident at Ketchum Memorial in Odon, Indiana.

There was a birthday parade to help him to celebrate the big day.

Friends and staff came out to share in the special milestone.

"It means the world to know that we can put a smile, you can't see the smile, but a smile on a gentlemans face who has grown to love and care for everyone else as much as they care for him," said Terri Anderson, Bobby's healthcare guardian.

happy Birthday Bobby!