Clear

Wabash Valley law enforcement and their response to Indiana's face covering mandate

Earlier this week, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a face-covering mandate in response to the rising COVID-19 numbers in the state. Here is what local law enforcement had to say about enforcement.

Posted: Jul 24, 2020 1:40 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Earlier this week, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced a face-covering mandate in response to the rising COVID-19 numbers in the state.

It is set to start on Monday, July 27.

LINK | INDIANA'S MASK MANDATE TO START ON JULY 27 - HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Since then, police and other officials have weighed in on enforcement. See their statements here.

As we receive more responses, we will place them here.

---
VIGO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputies will not stop or detain citizens for not wearing a mask. My staff will not be issuing citations or taking anyone to jail for violations of the Governor’s order which takes effect July 27. Our office will not respond solely to a reported violation of this order. Please do not call the Sheriff’s Office or 911 Dispatch to report violations of this order.

Any calls or complaints about individuals not wearing a mask or businesses not requiring patrons to wear a mask should be directed to State or County Health Departments or agencies.

Individual businesses or organizations reserve the right to deny entry or refuse service to an individual that refuses to wear a mask. Refusal to leave a business or organization when asked could be treated as criminal trespass with legal ramifications.

Please be respectful when addressing others about mask issues. I support social distancing and wearing a mask when social distancing is not possible. Please do your part to help keep our community safe.

John Plasse
Vigo County Sheriff

BLOOMFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT

To our Citizens,
As you are likely aware, this week Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order mandating the wearing of masks in public places, beginning Monday July 27, 2020.
I have received several questions regarding the new executive order and it's enforcement.

The officers of the Bloomfield police department will not stop or detain any citizen for not wearing a mask. We will not be issuing any citations, or taking anyone to jail for a violation of this order.

Please do not call dispatch or utilize an emergency 911 line to report violations of this order, Our officers will not respond solely to a reported violation of this order.

Please know that a business or organization reserve the right to deny entry, and/or refuse service to an individual.

Please respect the business practices, requests & their employees.
We will get through these trying times if we all work together.

Kenneth Tharp, Marshal
Bloomfield Police Department

SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

To the Citizens of Sullivan County.

As you are likely aware, this week Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order mandating the wearing of masks in public places, beginning Monday July 27, 2020.

As your Sheriff, I have received several questions, therefore, I feel it is important to address our position concerning enforcement of this order.

Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies will not stop or detain a citizen for not wearing a mask.

My staff will not be issuing citations, or taking anyone to jail for a violation of this order.

Our agency will not respond solely to a reported violation of this order.
Therefore, please do not call the Sheriff’s Office or 911 dispatch to report violations of this order.

As sworn officials we will uphold the Constitution of the United States and enforce the laws of the State of Indiana, which were put into place by our elected legislators.

Please know that a business or organization reserves the right to deny entry, and/ or refuse service to an individual.

Failure to leave a business or organization after being asked to do so, could be considered trespassing, creating an unwanted legal situation for yourself.

Because of the unique responsibilities inside our facility, masks are required inside the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Jail.
My staff and I will be wearing masks when interacting with the public, while on duty, or whenever appearing in the uniform of the department, unless safety dictates otherwise.

We too look forward to the day when life returns back to “normal“.
As a community, we will get through these trying times together.
Personally, I support wearing a mask and social distancing. I just don’t feel it’s reasonable to detain or arrest those who choose not to.

Stay safe,
Clark Cottom
Sheriff
Sullivan County

KNOX COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Governor Eric Holcomb has mandated the use of masks in all public indoor spaces and outdoor spaces when social distancing is not possible.

The governor’s statement says that failure to comply will be a crime, specifically a class B misdemeanor. A class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1000.

As your Sheriff I continue to encourage the use of masks whenever it is needed, but the Knox County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing or issuing citations for failure to comply with this order. Again, I encourage those at high risk or those unable to social distance themselves to continue wearing a mask while in public.

Please do not contact the Sheriff’s Office or the Knox County Central Dispatch regarding violations of this executive order. Instead, you may contact the Indiana State Department of Health with any concerns or complaints. If a disturbance or other issue were to develop, deputies would respond as always; however, we will not respond solely for the allegations of violation of the executive order. Please remember that any business organization may refuse entry or service to any individual who refuses to wear a mask.

Sheriff Doug Vantlin

KNOX COUNTY PROSECUTOR DIRK CARNAHAN

"Governor Eric Holcomb has mandated the use of masks in all public indoor spaces and outdoor spaces when social distancing is not possible. The governor’s statement says that failure to comply will be a crime, specifically a class B misdemeanor. A class B misdemeanor is punishable by up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1000.

Attorney General Curtis Hill promptly issued a legal opinion that the Governor does not have the authority to criminalize the refusal to wear a mask without an act of the legislature.

Following these actions, I have been contacted by law enforcement officers and citizens who are asking how this mandate will affect Knox County.

Our citizens have strong opinions both for and against wearing masks. These arguments have pitted friends and neighbors against each other.
I continue to encourage the use of masks, but do not believe arresting and jailing those who do not wear masks is appropriate.

A Class B misdemeanor is the same level offense as driving a vehicle under the influence or possessing certain dangerous or addictive drugs.

An arrest can have devastating consequences on life, health, employment and reputation. This is one of the reasons why our legislature has a very deliberate process to pass laws creating new crimes.

Our community faces issues related to drug abuse and violent crime. Our law enforcement officers deal with a climate of distrust and uneasiness. Arresting and jailing our citizens for failing to wear a mask would burden our courts, limit our ability to prosecute more serious crimes and create unnecessary conflict between our citizens and law enforcement. A citizen arrested and jailed for not wearing a mask could face consequences including losing work, being unable to care for themselves or family, custody issues, stress, anxiety, financial hardship, and a nearly endless list of potentially devastating outcomes.

While I will continue to encourage the use of masks in public spaces and by those who are most at risk, I will not support the arrest of our citizens for not wearing a mask.

I agree with the Attorney General that our Governor, despite the best intentions, lacks the authority to mandate wearing of masks without involving the legislative representatives of our citizens. I also do not support criminalizing this behavior in a way that will harm our ability to investigate and prosecute existing crimes while potentially devastating an otherwise innocent citizen. My office will not prosecute any of our citizens for not wearing a mask as mandated by the Governor."

DAVIESS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Since Governor Holcomb’s announcement mandating masks be worn in public beginning Monday July 27th 2020, we would like to clarify some questions.

The refusal or failure for any one individual to wear a mask in public starting July 27th 2020, as mandated by Governor Holcomb, does not constitute a crime or an enforceable action by the police. Any calls or complaints about individuals not wearing a mask or business not requiring patrons to wear a mask should be directed to the State or County Health Department or agencies. Deputies of the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office will not be dispatched for the sole purpose of responding to those who fail to wear or refuse to wear a mask in public.

Whether you support or oppose the Governor’s decision, we would ask that you please be respectful or diplomatic when addressing another person about mask concerns, or if you are addressed about your decision to wear or not wear a mask. As Governor Holcomb stated in his briefing the “mask police” will not be showing up to enforce the order. However, if a business or organization calls to advise of a disturbance that develops Deputies will respond. Additionally, any business or organization may refuse service to any one individual who refuses to wear a mask. Refusal to leave the business or organization when asked, could be treated as Criminal Trespass, with legal ramifications.

We understand these are trying times for all. If we work together and make good decisions our hope is to return to some level of normalcy one day soon.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Warm and Sunny
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Marshall City Band cancels the rest of its season

Image

Crime Stoppers: The Vigo County tool burglary

Image

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 87°

Image

Hoosier leaders taking steps towards slowing COVID-19, how it impacts you

Image

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 87°

Image

"It is a scary situation..." schools take steps to make sure everyone is safe and comfortable to com

Image

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 87°

Image

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 87°

Image

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. High: 87°

Image

Stacy Payton

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Image

The Landing to host prom for Terre Haute North and South

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 168096

Reported Deaths: 7560
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1007954810
Lake11159438
DuPage10627502
Kane8544294
Will7925338
Winnebago3418113
St. Clair2951152
McHenry2593111
Madison165171
Kankakee156366
Rock Island140130
Champaign131817
Unassigned1211193
Kendall116021
Peoria91532
DeKalb74924
Sangamon74733
Boone66922
Jackson45019
McLean43215
Randolph3847
LaSalle37918
Ogle3465
Adams3021
Macon29722
Stephenson2966
Clinton28817
Coles27317
Whiteside26416
Union25621
Tazewell2518
Grundy2315
Williamson2224
Monroe21013
Iroquois2025
Knox1991
Cass16111
Warren1600
Henry1531
Morgan1485
Vermilion1462
Jefferson14217
Lee1202
McDonough11915
Montgomery1153
Marion1070
Macoupin1013
Douglas921
Pulaski880
Franklin840
Jo Daviess841
Perry801
Woodford663
Bureau652
Christian654
Livingston652
Saline640
Logan590
Jersey571
Clark510
Effingham511
Jasper497
Johnson470
Mercer420
Fayette403
Washington400
Cumberland371
Menard370
Moultrie370
Mason360
Ford351
White340
Alexander330
Lawrence320
Shelby321
Bond301
Piatt300
Crawford280
Carroll272
Wayne271
Gallatin260
Massac260
Wabash250
De Witt240
Hancock221
Edgar200
Fulton200
Marshall150
Greene140
Schuyler140
Brown120
Hamilton110
Clay90
Hardin90
Pike90
Richland90
Henderson80
Edwards60
Scott60
Stark60
Calhoun40
Putnam40
Pope30
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 59602

Reported Deaths: 2880
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion13245711
Lake6469259
Elkhart418970
Allen3245149
St. Joseph265075
Hamilton2082103
Cass16929
Hendricks1594105
Johnson1491118
Vanderburgh12897
Porter97538
Tippecanoe92111
Clark84045
Madison73964
Kosciusko7189
LaPorte71528
Howard70461
Marshall68618
Bartholomew65145
Noble58828
Boone56045
Hancock53037
Monroe53029
Delaware52852
Floyd52244
Jackson5143
LaGrange50710
Dubois4859
Shelby48225
Grant43229
Warrick39329
Morgan38031
Dearborn36825
Vigo3329
Henry33018
Clinton3163
White31110
Montgomery30821
Lawrence28727
Decatur26932
Harrison23522
Wayne2327
Miami2252
Greene21834
Scott20710
Putnam1988
Jennings18812
DeKalb1854
Daviess18218
Gibson1732
Ripley1687
Steuben1683
Jasper1652
Franklin1608
Perry16012
Orange15324
Starke1424
Jefferson1372
Wabash1353
Posey1300
Fayette1277
Whitley1276
Carroll1202
Huntington1112
Wells1061
Newton10310
Fulton1021
Spencer991
Knox930
Randolph904
Washington781
Clay765
Jay740
Rush734
Pulaski691
Adams661
Sullivan661
Owen651
Tipton632
Brown601
Benton540
Fountain472
Blackford452
Martin380
Crawford370
Switzerland360
Ohio352
Parke350
Pike210
Union200
Vermillion200
Warren181
Unassigned0197