Wabash Valley kids take part in Party on the Pavement fundraiser

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A party at one Wabash Valley school will help to benefit its students.

Hoosier Prairie Elementary School held the Party on the Pavement Fundraiser on Thursday.

The weather turned it into more of a party in the gym, however.

Students stayed after school for snacks and games, all in support of the Hoosier Prairie PTO.

The money raised will help to fund other events and programs at the school.

"It's just a great PTO fundraiser. The kids don't have to take home any flyers or sell anything. They just have to come and bun off the energy they've been saving up all day," Lauren Hackert, a PTO parent said.

The school hosts this fundraiser several times throughout the school year.